Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) Insider Acquires £20,157.57 in Stock

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Mace acquired 6,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 291 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £20,157.57 ($26,826.68).

Sarah Mace also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 28th, Sarah Mace sold 8,199 shares of Personal Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.33), for a total transaction of £20,497.50 ($27,279.08).

Personal Group Stock Up 0.3%

PGH stock opened at GBX 292 ($3.89) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 240.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 212.24. Personal Group Holdings Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 153.13 ($2.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 298 ($3.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £90.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Personal Group Increases Dividend

Personal Group ( LON:PGH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 17.70 ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Personal Group had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 14.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Personal Group Holdings Plc will post 19.0753425 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Personal Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Personal Group’s payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Personal Group from GBX 209 ($2.78) to GBX 316 ($4.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Personal Group Company Profile

Personal Group Holdings Plc (AIM: PGH) is a workforce benefits and health insurance provider. Its vision is to be the champion of affordable and accessible insurance and benefits, keeping businesses and their employees happy, healthy and protected.

