Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) Insider Acquires £20,157.57 in Stock

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Mace acquired 6,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 291 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £20,157.57 ($26,826.68).
Sarah Mace also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 28th, Sarah Mace sold 8,199 shares of Personal Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.33), for a total transaction of £20,497.50 ($27,279.08).
PGH stock opened at GBX 292 ($3.89) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 240.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 212.24. Personal Group Holdings Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 153.13 ($2.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 298 ($3.97). The firm has a market capitalization of £90.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.46.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Personal Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Personal Group’s payout ratio is presently 80.50%.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Personal Group from GBX 209 ($2.78) to GBX 316 ($4.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.
Personal Group Holdings Plc (AIM: PGH) is a workforce benefits and health insurance provider. Its vision is to be the champion of affordable and accessible insurance and benefits, keeping businesses and their employees happy, healthy and protected. The Group is proud to support the health and wellbeing of c.
