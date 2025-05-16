The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Sells $260,443.52 in Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total transaction of $260,443.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,576,734.40. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $179.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.12 and a 1-year high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.50 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $208.00 to $189.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $202.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

