Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) CEO Buys $249,029.56 in Stock

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDLGet Free Report) CEO Kenneth J. Kencel acquired 16,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $249,029.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,314.78. This represents a 136.62% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $801.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.45.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDLGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 53.56%. The company had revenue of $53.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.01 million. Research analysts expect that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.26%.

NCDL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 680.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the first quarter worth about $115,000.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

