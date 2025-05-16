Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) CEO Buys $249,029.56 in Stock

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth J. Kencel acquired 16,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $249,029.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,314.78. This represents a 136.62% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Performance

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $801.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.45.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 53.56%. The company had revenue of $53.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.01 million. Research analysts expect that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.26%.

NCDL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $16.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 680.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the first quarter worth about $115,000.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

