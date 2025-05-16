Insider Selling: Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) CEO Sells $563,702.50 in Stock

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) CEO Amy Howe sold 2,315 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.50, for a total value of $563,702.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,006,094.50. This represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Amy Howe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 6th, Amy Howe sold 11,814 shares of Flutter Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $3,077,547.00.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $244.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.60 and a 200-day moving average of $253.91. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 1 year low of $174.03 and a 1 year high of $299.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flutter Entertainment ( NYSE:FLUT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.30). Flutter Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,116,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLUT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $317.00 to $315.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $328.00 to $317.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.28.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

