Sandra Anne Haskins Sells 5,710 Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Stock

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Sandra Anne Haskins sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total value of C$302,631.14.

Shares of CPX opened at C$53.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.03. Capital Power Co. has a 52-week low of C$37.35 and a 52-week high of C$68.73.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPX shares. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Capital Power from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Capital Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Capital Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Capital Power from C$65.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$63.50.

Capital Power Corp is a North American power producer whose principal activities are developing, acquiring, and operating power plants. Through its subsidiary, Capital Power owns and operates a portfolio of natural gas, coal, wind, solar, and solid fuel energy generating facilities. These are located throughout Western and Central Canada and the U.S.

