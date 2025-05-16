Insider Buying: Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL) Director Buys 320,913 Shares of Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 320,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $275,985.18. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,021,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,893.34. This represents a 5.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 14th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 162,539 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $159,288.22.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOWL opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.48. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. Werewolf Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 578.80% and a negative return on equity of 58.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HOWL. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOWL. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 130.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 30,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 372.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 49,608 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 16,569 shares during the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

