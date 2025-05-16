Ann F. Hackett Sells 1,658 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,682.80. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE COF opened at $197.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $210.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.43.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

Several research firms have weighed in on COF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $198.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,393,000 after acquiring an additional 207,427 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $46,915,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,012,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

