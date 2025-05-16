Entertainment Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 13th

SEA, Alibaba Group, Walt Disney, Arista Networks, Roblox, Target, and Comcast are the seven Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of companies involved in creating, producing, distributing or monetizing leisure content—from film and television studios and streaming platforms to video game developers, live event promoters and theme-park operators. Their performance is driven largely by changing consumer tastes, technological shifts in how media are consumed and broader discretionary spending trends. Investors often view them as growth-oriented but cyclical, reflecting the hit-driven nature of the industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

SEA (SE)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Shares of SE stock traded up $12.41 on Tuesday, reaching $154.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,989,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,032.40 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SEA has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $162.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SE

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.89. The company had a trading volume of 9,126,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,593,198. The firm has a market cap of $317.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $148.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.19 and a 200 day moving average of $106.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $111.04. 6,907,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,028,193. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.89 and a 200-day moving average of $104.32. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The company has a market capitalization of $200.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $5.27 on Tuesday, reaching $97.59. 5,487,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,046,188. The company has a market capitalization of $122.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.03 and a 200-day moving average of $97.25. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $133.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.57. 6,552,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,708,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of -52.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.89. Roblox has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $76.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RBLX

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.59 on Tuesday, hitting $99.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,560,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,813,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.10. Target has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $167.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $34.99. The company had a trading volume of 9,043,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,853,753. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

Further Reading