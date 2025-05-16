D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 1,679.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,699 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $8,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Essent Group by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Essent Group by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Essent Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESNT. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,777 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $106,744.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 253,022 shares in the company, valued at $15,199,031.54. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,467. This represents a 9.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,001 shares of company stock valued at $299,591 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $59.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.32. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $51.61 and a 52 week high of $65.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $317.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.18 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 58.69% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

