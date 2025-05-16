Financial Comparison: Metagenomi (MGX) & The Competition

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) is one of 300 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Metagenomi to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Metagenomi and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Metagenomi $52.30 million -$68.25 million -0.74 Metagenomi Competitors $584.99 million -$70.96 million 3.32

Analyst Ratings

Metagenomi’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Metagenomi. Metagenomi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Metagenomi and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metagenomi 0 0 4 0 3.00 Metagenomi Competitors 2005 5527 14213 312 2.58

Metagenomi presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 733.33%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 131.25%. Given Metagenomi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Metagenomi is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Metagenomi and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metagenomi -134.27% -43.23% -18.86% Metagenomi Competitors -2,185.76% -161.46% -40.62%

Risk & Volatility

Metagenomi has a beta of -0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 165% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metagenomi’s peers have a beta of -4.57, suggesting that their average stock price is 557% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Metagenomi beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Metagenomi Company Profile

Metagenomi, Inc., a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases. It has a strategic collaboration and license agreement with ModernaTX, Inc. focusing on new genome editing system for in vivo human therapeutic applications; a development, option, and license agreement with Affini-T Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize gene edited T-cell receptor-based therapeutic products in the field of treatment, prevention, or diagnosis of human cancer; and a collaboration and license agreement with Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize investigational medicines using genome editing technologies. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Emeryville, California.

