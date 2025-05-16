Robert W. Baird Raises Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $7.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.03% from the company’s current price.

UAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.24.

Under Armour stock opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.54. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $11.89.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,317,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,473,000 after purchasing an additional 18,658,128 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 9,789,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,006 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,249,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,745,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,013,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,813 shares during the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

