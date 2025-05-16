Best Value Stocks To Research – May 14th

Boeing, Reddit, Berkshire Hathaway, iShares Bitcoin Trust, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Rigetti Computing, and Intel are the seven Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies trading below what investors believe to be their intrinsic worth, as indicated by metrics like low price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios and relatively high dividend yields. These firms typically have stable earnings and established business models but slower growth prospects compared with “growth” stocks. Investors buy value stocks in anticipation that the market will eventually recognize their true value, driving the share price upward. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of BA traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.68. 13,239,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,846,216. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.55. The company has a market capitalization of $154.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.41. Boeing has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $209.66.

Reddit (RDDT)

Shares of NYSE RDDT traded up $10.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.38. 17,817,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,913,736. Reddit has a 52 week low of $49.13 and a 52 week high of $230.41. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.21.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded down $7.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $504.16. 3,845,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,267,966. Berkshire Hathaway has a 52 week low of $401.58 and a 52 week high of $542.07. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $519.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $485.72.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.81. The company had a trading volume of 32,436,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,801,496. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.17. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $61.75.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.78. The stock had a trading volume of 79,295,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,761,118. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $57.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTI traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.85. 119,133,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,554,105. Rigetti Computing has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $21.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Intel (INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

INTC stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.74. 63,960,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,119,204. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average is $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $37.16. The stock has a market cap of $94.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.15.

