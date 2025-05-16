D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $8.30 Million Stock Position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,115,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,140 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 1.79% of Treace Medical Concepts worth $8,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMCI. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMCI opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $424.51 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $10.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.07 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sean F. Scanlan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $398,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,725.57. This represents a 12.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TMCI shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $10.00 to $8.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Treace Medical Concepts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.16.

Treace Medical Concepts Profile

(Free Report)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

