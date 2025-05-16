Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 852,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,684 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $8,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KOD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 38,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the period. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $9,950,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 1,145,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 137,380 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 287.2% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 266,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 197,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $3.33 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average is $5.49.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.20). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

