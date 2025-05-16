Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,843,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,519,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 340,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,877,000 after purchasing an additional 75,886 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 578,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,685,000 after purchasing an additional 69,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tull Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,642,000.

Shares of VOOV stock opened at $183.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.85. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $159.99 and a twelve month high of $199.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

