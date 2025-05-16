Deutsche Bank AG Has $15.36 Million Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 305.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 209,590 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.16% of Webster Financial worth $15,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,549,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,507,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,253,000 after acquiring an additional 38,713 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,883,000 after acquiring an additional 79,556 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 1,800 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $86,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,373.28. The trade was a 7.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence C. Morse sold 13,217 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $780,728.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,988.56. The trade was a 41.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,244. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.58.

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:WBS opened at $52.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.31.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $704.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Stories

