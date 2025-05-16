Deutsche Bank AG Grows Holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.50% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $15,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXRT. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 164.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 21,660 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 909,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $36.40 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $48.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $920.37 million, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

NexPoint Residential Trust ( NYSE:NXRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $63.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.29 million. Equities analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -159.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.50 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on NXRT

Insider Activity at NexPoint Residential Trust

In related news, insider Paul Richards bought 5,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $193,257.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,707.32. This represents a 45.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.