CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $28,000 in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 11.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Performance

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $28.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.12.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.