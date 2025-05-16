Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 82,255 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 124.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 82,255 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.27% of Five Below worth $15,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,047,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $529,792,000 after buying an additional 43,537 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Five Below by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,420,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,012,000 after acquiring an additional 86,271 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Five Below by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,320,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,642 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 732,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 658,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,122,000 after acquiring an additional 77,483 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other Five Below news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $45,575.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at $987,830.32. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $105.61 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.38 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.72 and its 200-day moving average is $87.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.25.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

