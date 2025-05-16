Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Takes $376,000 Position in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATLC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 229.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Atlanticus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in Atlanticus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATLC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlanticus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATLC opened at $52.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $64.70.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $344.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.24 million. Research analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

