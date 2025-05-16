Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $455,000 in Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRDN. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the third quarter worth $311,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 24,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Guardian Pharmacy Services stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $26.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day moving average of $21.74.

Guardian Pharmacy Services ( NYSE:GRDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $329.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Guardian Pharmacy Services from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

