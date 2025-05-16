Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP reduced its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Kforce were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Kforce by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Kforce by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kforce by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kforce Stock Performance

Shares of KFRC opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.74. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $71.48.

Kforce Announces Dividend

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Kforce had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $330.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 61.18%.

Insider Activity at Kforce

In other news, Director David L. Dunkel acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 517,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,555,036.20. This trade represents a 0.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kforce from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Kforce from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

