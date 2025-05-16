Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Decreases Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP cut its holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,706 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in OLO were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OLO. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in OLO in the 4th quarter valued at $2,346,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in OLO in the 4th quarter valued at $5,181,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OLO in the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in OLO by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 558,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 384,196 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in OLO in the 4th quarter valued at $890,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLO Stock Performance

Shares of OLO opened at $9.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -92.29 and a beta of 1.41. Olo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. OLO had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $80.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

OLO Company Profile

Olo, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands. It enables digital ordering and delivery. The company was founded by Noah H. Glass on June 1, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

