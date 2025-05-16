RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,316,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,751,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,754,000. Foresite Capital Management VI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $19,750,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $18,587,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $0.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -0.04. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.23. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

