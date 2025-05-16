Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New Investment in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,201,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,202,000 after acquiring an additional 265,745 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 14,771 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $857,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OLN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Olin from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Olin from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho set a $23.00 target price on shares of Olin in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Olin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Olin from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.07.

Olin Stock Performance

NYSE:OLN opened at $21.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.22. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $56.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Olin had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 156.86%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Articles

