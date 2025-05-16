Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 6,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 203,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,323,000 after purchasing an additional 41,293 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 53,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 782.8% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 52,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.42.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.6%

DAL stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $69.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

