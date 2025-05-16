Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

In other news, EVP Timothy Matusch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,808.07. This trade represents a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Valentin Blavatnik sold 28,230 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $1,000,753.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,958.80. The trade was a 29.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 127.0% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 13,378,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483,839 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 7,206.3% during the 4th quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000,000 after buying an additional 5,917,879 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,296,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,552,000 after buying an additional 4,097,688 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,920,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,531,000 after buying an additional 2,400,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its position in Warner Music Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 10,370,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,479,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMG stock opened at $27.52 on Friday. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.55.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 79.01% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

