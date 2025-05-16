Brokerages Set TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) PT at $60.08

Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.08.

TPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of TPG in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on TPG from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on TPG from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on TPG from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

In related news, General Counsel Bradford Berenson sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $125,550.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 290,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,553,683.64. This trade represents a 0.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 69.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPG. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of TPG by 14,739.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 602,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,652,000 after purchasing an additional 597,972 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TPG by 38.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 17,709 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPG by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPG opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. TPG has a 1 year low of $37.52 and a 1 year high of $72.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.58.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). TPG had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $476.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TPG will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently -496.97%.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

