Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $310.23.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 target price on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

In other news, EVP David M. Reese sold 25,225 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.44, for a total transaction of $7,679,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,240,533.68. The trade was a 40.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 116,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,377,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in Amgen by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $271.69 on Friday. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $253.30 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62. The stock has a market cap of $146.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amgen will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 86.86%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

