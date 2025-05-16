Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,721 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.24% of Nova worth $13,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nova by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,370,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,015,000 after acquiring an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nova by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nova by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,169,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,358,000 after buying an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nova during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,541,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Nova alerts:

Nova Trading Down 2.0%

NVMI opened at $195.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.02 and its 200-day moving average is $207.16. Nova Ltd. has a 1-year low of $154.00 and a 1-year high of $289.90. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $213.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.10 million. Nova had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVMI. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Nova from $310.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Nova from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nova from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Nova from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVMI

Nova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.