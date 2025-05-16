Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 75.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 42,336 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.20% of Onto Innovation worth $16,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ONTO shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $230.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.14.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $98.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.88 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.03 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

