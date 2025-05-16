CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$175.85.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIB.A. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$177.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$178.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CGI from C$183.00 to C$178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$178.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get CGI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GIB.A

CGI Stock Performance

CGI Dividend Announcement

TSE GIB.A opened at C$150.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$144.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$154.29. The stock has a market cap of C$30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. CGI has a fifty-two week low of C$132.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$175.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

About CGI

(Get Free Report

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.