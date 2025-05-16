Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.31.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Gentex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Get Gentex alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Gentex

Institutional Trading of Gentex

Gentex Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Gentex by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,249,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,434 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gentex by 487.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,447,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,969 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Gentex by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,119,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,835 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Gentex by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,728,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,392 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,959,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNTX opened at $22.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.85. Gentex has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $35.32.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $576.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.68 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

About Gentex

(Get Free Report

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.