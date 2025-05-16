American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Stake Decreased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,517 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.56% of American States Water worth $16,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 172.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,831,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,506,000 after acquiring an additional 33,371 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 400.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 332.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 101,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after acquiring an additional 77,792 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 484,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,653,000 after acquiring an additional 102,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered American States Water from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

American States Water Stock Performance

AWR opened at $77.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.51. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $69.46 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $148.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American States Water will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $0.4655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.23%.

Insider Transactions at American States Water

In other news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $74,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,687. This trade represents a 5.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American States Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Articles

