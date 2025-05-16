The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.19% of AZEK worth $13,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at $3,821,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in AZEK by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 36,045 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AZEK by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at $659,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in AZEK by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,681,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,827,000 after buying an additional 1,398,340 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZEK has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on AZEK from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AZEK from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AZEK in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of AZEK from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $1,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 852,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,832,121. The trade was a 2.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AZEK opened at $51.32 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.48 and a twelve month high of $54.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.29.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $452.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.75 million. AZEK had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

