Deutsche Bank AG Has $13.48 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 359,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,933 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $13,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Barclays PLC grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 49.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 279,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 92,129 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 52,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 17,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $35.89 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.62 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 71.78, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $178.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

Featured Stories

