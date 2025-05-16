The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $12,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 405.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2,225.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Boston Beer Trading Up 3.0%
Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $245.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.59 and a 200-day moving average of $264.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.10 and a twelve month high of $339.77.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $281.10 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $279.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.12.
About Boston Beer
The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.
