EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,439 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,052,949 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after buying an additional 362,291 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 592,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 165,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 57,887 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Capitol Federal Financial from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $111,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,900 shares in the company, valued at $738,924. The trade was a 17.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick C. Jackson bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 206,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,575.32. This represents a 7.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,550 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.53. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.81 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 12.67%. Equities analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.00%.

About Capitol Federal Financial

(Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.