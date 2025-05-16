Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Stock Price

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $88.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 156.41% from the company’s current price.

LEGN has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Legend Biotech from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LEGN

Legend Biotech Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 0.20. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.33. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 66.92%. The business had revenue of $195.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legend Biotech

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGN. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 276.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 12,057 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 1,513.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,577,000 after buying an additional 153,665 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,284,000. 70.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.