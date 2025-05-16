Deutsche Bank AG Has $14.59 Million Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,551,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 33,887 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.64% of Coeur Mining worth $14,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 853.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, ZEGA Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 12,350 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,569.60. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 60,551 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $442,022.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,042.60. The trade was a 24.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $7.38 on Friday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.51 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Cormark raised Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen raised Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

