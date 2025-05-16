EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,382 Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,382 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average is $22.26. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $23.21.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.