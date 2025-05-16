EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 66,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 56,899 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 455,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,037,000 after buying an additional 15,604 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter worth about $536,000.

VONV opened at $83.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.77. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $71.68 and a 12 month high of $87.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.3843 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

