CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $29,000 in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $5,974,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,900,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,274 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,357,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,545,000 after purchasing an additional 914,808 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius acquired 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,903.10. The trade was a 10.93% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

