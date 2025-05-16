EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,369,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,441,000 after purchasing an additional 106,256 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,120,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,767,000 after purchasing an additional 97,086 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 3,571,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,752,000 after buying an additional 45,765 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,067,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after buying an additional 562,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,199,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after buying an additional 44,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACCO. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $352.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.94. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $6.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.91.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $317.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -26.55%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

