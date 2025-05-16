Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 98.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.73.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LEGN

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $27.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day moving average of $35.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $60.87.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $195.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.83 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 66.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Legend Biotech

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $2,284,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in Legend Biotech by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,577,000 after acquiring an additional 153,665 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Legend Biotech by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Legend Biotech by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 39,256 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Legend Biotech by 1,513.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.