EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,734 Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSCC. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.42 million, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average of $36.78. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $31.91 and a 52 week high of $41.03.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

