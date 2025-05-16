EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,231 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,555 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,231 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 23,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28,389 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 43,226 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Chairman Stefano Pessina bought 832,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $9,163,160.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 145,621,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,288,079.79. The trade was a 0.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBA. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $11.18 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $38.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

