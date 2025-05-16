CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 162 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lowered its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CastleKnight Management LP raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 265.7% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 38,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of THC opened at $163.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.42. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $109.82 and a 52 week high of $171.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.25. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 9,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $1,194,720.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,022.54. This represents a 25.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

