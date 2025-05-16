CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Groupama Asset Managment increased its holdings in BILL by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 5,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,611,000 after buying an additional 3,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of BILL by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,879,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,019,000 after buying an additional 1,241,432 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,906,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BILL by 828.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,301,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,457 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in BILL by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,610,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,421,000 after purchasing an additional 852,863 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BILL stock opened at $46.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $100.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -4,694.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.44.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $358.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.85 million. BILL had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BILL. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BILL from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on BILL in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on BILL from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on BILL from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on BILL from $77.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

