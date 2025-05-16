Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,189 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tilray by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,172,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 769,569 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 919,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 487,051 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 84,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 53,751 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,618,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 840,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TLRY. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $442.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. Tilray Inc has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.38 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

